Barcelona terminates Braithwaite's contract

The 31-year-old joined the club from Leganes in February 2020, with Barca having been granted an emergency extension to complete the signing outside of the transfer window following an injury to Ousmane Dembele.

Braithwaite made an impact in the 2020-2021 season, scoring a brace in the Champions League against Dynamo Kyiv, but an injury last term led to an extended absence.

He returned from fitness to be informed he was no longer required at Camp Nou, with Barcelona pushing to terminate the forward's deal throughout the window in order to free up new recruits to be registered.

Barcelona was unable to do so, however, until the final day of the transfer window, with it widely reported Braithwaite will make the short trip across the city to join rivals Espanyol.

"Barcelona and Martin Braithwaite have reached an agreement to terminate the contract binding the player to the club until the end of the 2023-24 season," a statement read.

"Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Braithwaite for his commitment and dedication and wishes him the best of fortune and every success in the future."

Xavi's side are set for a busy period in the final hours of the transfer window, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sergino Dest poised to complete departures.

Incoming deals are also on the cards in the form of defenders Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso from Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.