Barcelona signs teenage winger Blanco

The Spain Under-19 international will link up with the club’s B side under Sergi Barjuan.

The 17-year-old has signed a contract at Camp Nou until June 2024 with a release clause of €100 million ($157 million).

"It's a very important day for me,” he said. “I'm looking forward to giving everything to the team. I am very proud to be part of this great club."

Part of the academy ranks at Valencia since the age of 12, Blanco left Spain for Germany when he joined Frankfurt in July.

He made eight league appearances for the club’s under-19s side this season, scoring two goals and registering one assist.

Blanco could make his Barca B debut against Betis Deportivo on Monday (AEDT).