The LaLiga-leader has paid a reported €2million to seal the deal, which includes a €25m option to make the Colombia international's switch permanent.

Barca moved to bolster its defensive ranks after Thomas Vermaelen joined long-term absentee and fellow centre-back Samuel Umtiti on the sidelines.

Belgium defender Vermaelen, who was out of action for six weeks earlier this season due to a hamstring issue, was ruled out for a month with a calf injury.

Murillo has made just one appearance for Valencia this season.