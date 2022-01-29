Barcelona signs Adama Traore on loan from Wolves

WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Traore came through Barca's youth system before leaving for Aston Villa in 2015, and will now return to Camp Nou for at least the next few months.

The LaLiga giant has an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season for a fee reportedly in the region of €34.8 million ($54.9 million). It will also cover the player's wages.

Tottenham appeared to be on the verge of signing the 26-year-old until Barca stepped in, with his native Spain apparently Traore's preferred destination.

Traore's current deal at Molineux expires at the end of next season and Wolves were hoping to cash in on him in the January transfer window, with the Spain international showing no intent to sign a new contract at the club.

He has managed just one goal and zero assists from 20 Premier League appearances so far this season, albeit from only 10 starts, and may be a replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who Barca continues to insist will be leaving the club before the end of the January transfer window because of his own contract stand-off.