Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong made up for an early missed penalty from Robert Lewandowski, but it was always going to be Pique's occasion.

The 35-year-old centre-back played 85 minutes before being substituted, leaving the field to a standing ovation from every one of the 92,605 in attendance at the Camp Nou as he tearfully hugged each of his teammates.

The win was an 11th in 13 league games this season for Barca to return it to the top of LaLiga before Real Madrid's trip to Rayo Vallecano.

A VAR check resulted in the home side being awarded a sixth-minute penalty when a Ferran Torres header hit Kaiky Fernandes' arm but Lewandowski's spot kick clipped the outside of the left post after a stuttered run-up.

Despite Barca's dominance, a sloppy pass from De Jong was pounced on by Largie Ramazani and Marc-Andre ter Stegen reacted quickly to close down his shot.

It took less than three minutes of the second half for Barca to find the opener as a long ball out to the right from Sergio Busquets found Dembele, who cut inside onto his left foot and beat two defenders before calmly rolling his shot into the far corner of the net.

The lead was doubled just after the hour as a cross from the left by Jordi Alba found Ansu Fati, whose shot was saved well by Fernando Martinez before De Jong lashed home the rebound to seal the win as the Camp Nou bid farewell to Pique.