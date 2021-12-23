Barcelona plots move for Juventus star De Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt's future at Juventus is unclear after comments from his agent Mino Raiola.

The Netherlands international has been with the Bianconeri since July 2019 but could be set to move on.

Juventus is off the pace in the Serie A title race this season and Raiola said his client was "ready for a new step".'

BARCA CONSIDERS DE LIGT MOVE

Barcelona is considering making a move for Juventus defender De Ligt, reports Gerard Romero.

The Blaugrana would need to offload the salaries of Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho to enable the transfer.

De Ligt has been linked with a switch away from Juventus, with Chelsea also interested.

ROUND-UP

- Tottenham and Manchester United will rival Newcastle United in pursuit of Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier, claims 90min. Trippier is keen to return to England after two and a half years in Spain.

- Real Madrid is interested in Lille forward Jonathan David at the end of this season, claims Marca. Arsenal and West Ham are also monitoring the Canadian.

- Gerard Romero is reporting that Bayern Munich is considering a move for Barcelona's USA international full-back Sergino Dest.

- ESPN claims Arsenal is ready to listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he was stripped of the Gunners captaincy last week.