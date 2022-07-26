Barcelona mourns death of club member number one

Barcelona said Gonzalbo, who died at the age of 101, was number one on its membership list, with the club currently having over 140,000 'socios' who are eligible to vote on significant club issues.

Gonzalbo will have seen superstar figures such as Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Romario, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi star for Barcelona during his lifetime.

The club said in a statement: "We are sorry to announce the death of Manuel Manos Gonzalbo, holder of FC Barcelona membership number 1, at the age of 101.

"He had been a club member since 5 September 1932. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace."