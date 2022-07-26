OREGON 22
Barcelona mourns death of club member number one

Manuel Manos Gonzalbo saw legends of the football world come and go at Barcelona, and on Wednesday (AEST) the Catalan giant announced the death of the man who became a member in 1932.

Barcelona said Gonzalbo, who died at the age of 101, was number one on its membership list, with the club currently having over 140,000 'socios' who are eligible to vote on significant club issues.

Gonzalbo will have seen superstar figures such as Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Romario, Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi star for Barcelona during his lifetime.

The club said in a statement: "We are sorry to announce the death of Manuel Manos Gonzalbo, holder of FC Barcelona membership number 1, at the age of 101.

"He had been a club member since 5 September 1932. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace."

