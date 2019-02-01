Barcelona goalkeeper Cillessen out for six weeks

Cillessen sustained a torn calf muscle during training and will be out of action for their busy February schedule, which sees Barca play seven games.

Cillessen has not featured in LaLiga this season but has been deputising for Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Copa del Rey.

The Netherlands international has made six appearances in the competition and saved a penalty in Wednesday's 6-1 win against Sevilla.

Cillessen will not get the chance to face Barca's rival Real Madrid in the Copa semi-finals, as he will not return to action until March.

As a result of Cillessen's injury, Inaki Pena – named on the bench once previously in LaLiga – has been included in Barca's squad for the visit of Valencia this week.

Ousmane Dembele is still out for Ernesto Valverde's side, with the France forward also a doubt for the first leg of the Clasico Copa semi-final due to his hamstring injury.

Dembele's international team-mate Samuel Umtiti also remains sidelined.