Barcelona defender Dest ruled out of El Clasico

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has been ruled out of Monday's (AEDT) El Clasico with Real Madrid and United States' final batch of FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 21-year-old injured his left hamstring during the early stages of the second half in Barca's 2-1 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second-leg win over Galatasaray on Friday (AEDT).

Dest has undergone a scan and Barca confirmed on Saturday (AEDT) that he will not return to action until after the international break.

As a result, Dest has been replaced by Arminia Bielefeld left-back George Bello in United States' squad for their qualifiers against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica.

Dani Alves is expected to slot in for Dest in a straight swap for the LaLiga trip to Madrid, but the veteran full-back is not registered for the UEFA Europa League.

Barca will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals of that competition, with the first leg scheduled for 8 April (AEDT).
 
Ajax academy product Dest has featured 20 times for Barca this term – the 10th most of any player – and has been capped 17 times by United States.

