Barcelona confirms Lenglet hamstring injury

Barcelona did not put a timescale on Clement Lenglet's return to action after the centre-back sustained a hamstring problem.

France defender Lenglet has been on the fringes for Barca this season, making just 16 appearances in all competitions, starting eight times.

The last of those appearances came against Deportivo Alaves on 24 January AEDT.

It has been in stark contrast to previous seasons, when the former Sevilla centre-back was a mainstay of Barca's defence, playing 84 times in LaLiga between 2018-2019 and 2020-2021.

However, the 26-year-old will now be out of action for the foreseeable future, with Barca revealing he has injured the femoral biceps in his left hamstring.

No timescale has been placed on Lenglet's return.

Xavi's Barca – who made three additions to their squad in the January transfer window, albeit all of them are attackers – play Atletico Madrid on Sunday before a derby against Espanyol the following weekend.

