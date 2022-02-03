Barcelona confirms Lenglet hamstring injury

France defender Lenglet has been on the fringes for Barca this season, making just 16 appearances in all competitions, starting eight times.

The last of those appearances came against Deportivo Alaves on 24 January AEDT.

It has been in stark contrast to previous seasons, when the former Sevilla centre-back was a mainstay of Barca's defence, playing 84 times in LaLiga between 2018-2019 and 2020-2021.

❗️ INJURY NEWS



Test conducted on Clément Lenglet this morning has revealed an injury to the femoral biceps in his left hamstring, meaning that he is unavailable until the injury clears. pic.twitter.com/1a7UxiP1VQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 3, 2022

However, the 26-year-old will now be out of action for the foreseeable future, with Barca revealing he has injured the femoral biceps in his left hamstring.

No timescale has been placed on Lenglet's return.

Xavi's Barca – who made three additions to their squad in the January transfer window, albeit all of them are attackers – play Atletico Madrid on Sunday before a derby against Espanyol the following weekend.