Barcelona confirms Kounde injury blow

Robert Lewandowski scored a last-gasp winner at Mestalla on Sunday (AEDT), as Barca claimed a LaLiga victory in response to their Champions League exit in midweek.

However, both starting centre-backs failed to make it through the game, with Garcia taken off in the 42nd minute and Kounde making way in the 74th.

Kounde, a big-money signing from Sevilla, has had a stuttering start to his Barca career, having only returned from a hamstring problem, which he sustained while on international duty with France in September, on 17 October.

𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗟 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗦

Tests carried out this morning concluded that:



Eric Garcia has an external obturator muscle strain in his left hip.



Jules Kounde has a biceps femoris muscle strain in his left thigh. pic.twitter.com/DBUkJsFgSd — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 30, 2022

Barca announced in a medical update on Monday that Kounde has a left thigh strain, while Spain defender Garcia – who like his team-mate will be hoping to return to fitness ahead of the World Cup – has sustained what the club described as a muscle strain in his left hip.

No timeline was given for the duo's return, though the club did clarify that both issues were "low", suggesting they are minor injuries. Neither player will feature against Viktoria Plzen in Barca's final Champions League match on Tuesday.