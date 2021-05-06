Barcelona confirms Fati set for another operation

Fati suffered a serious meniscus injury in November, having scored five goals across 10 appearances for Barca across all competitions.

He had initially been forecast to return in March, though the 18-year-old hinted in a social media post at the end of that month he may be facing a longer spell on the sidelines.

Having failed to return to training throughout April, Fati has now gone under the knife yet again, this time for a revision arthroscopy in his left knee.

❗ LATEST NEWS

Ansu Fati has undergone an arthroscopy in his left knee



🔗 All the details: https://t.co/p50J9sO3eB pic.twitter.com/CzsDyLxMfr — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 6, 2021

Barca confirmed in a statement on the club's official website that the operation had been undertaken by Dr. Jose Carlos Noronha in Porto.

The Blaugrana have offered no update on a timescale for Fati's return, though it will certainly rule the youngster out of Euro 2020, albeit his chances of making the rearranged tournament already seemed extremely remote.