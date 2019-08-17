Barcelona confirms calf injury for Luis Suarez

The 32-year-old striker had to be replaced before half-time at San Mames, receiving treatment after a shot that hit the post.

OFF THE POST 😱 @LuisSuarez9 denied by the woodwork, and looks injured too!!! Headaches for @FCBarcelona | 0-0 | Watch LIVE on beIN SPORTS CONNECT ▶️ https://t.co/syKhqXleP7 | #LaLiga | #Athletic Barca pic.twitter.com/3kUSj1s0d7 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) August 16, 2019

Lionel Messi missed the match with a calf issue of his own suffered shortly before Barca travelled to the United States for two friendly matches against Napoli last week.

Their absences were felt as Ernesto Valverde's men succumbed to a stunning late winner from Athletic veteran Aritz Aduriz.

"Tests carried out ... have confirmed Luis Suarez has an injured right calf," a Barcelona statement read.

"His recovery will dictate his return to action."

Suarez's early withdrawal was the first time he has been substituted in the first half of a LaLiga game since he joined Barca from Liverpool in 2014.

Barca suddenly look light on forwards, with Philippe Coutinho set to join Bayern Munich on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Antoine Griezmann debuted against Athletic, but Suarez's injury and Coutinho's departure could see Barca ramp up its interest in former player Neymar, who looks increasingly likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain.