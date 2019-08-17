LaLiga
LaLiga

Barcelona confirms calf injury for Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is out for an indefinite period after injuring his right calf in Barcelona's LaLiga loss to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday (AEST), the club has confirmed.

Getty Images

Missed the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 32-year-old striker had to be replaced before half-time at San Mames, receiving treatment after a shot that hit the post.

Lionel Messi missed the match with a calf issue of his own suffered shortly before Barca travelled to the United States for two friendly matches against Napoli last week.

Their absences were felt as Ernesto Valverde's men succumbed to a stunning late winner from Athletic veteran Aritz Aduriz.

"Tests carried out ... have confirmed Luis Suarez has an injured right calf," a Barcelona statement read.

"His recovery will dictate his return to action."

Suarez's early withdrawal was the first time he has been substituted in the first half of a LaLiga game since he joined Barca from Liverpool in 2014.

Barca suddenly look light on forwards, with Philippe Coutinho set to join Bayern Munich on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Antoine Griezmann debuted against Athletic, but Suarez's injury and Coutinho's departure could see Barca ramp up its interest in former player Neymar, who looks increasingly likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

News Athletic Club Barcelona Football Neymar Lionel Messi Luis Suarez Antoine Griezmann Aritz Aduriz
Previous Valverde slams Griezmann after disappointing debut
Read
Valverde slams Griezmann after disappointing debut
Next Simeone wants transfer window closed earlier
Read
Simeone wants transfer window closed earlier

Latest Stories