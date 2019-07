The J1 League side confirmed Abe's impending departure after agreeing a reported €2million deal, and Barca have since announced his arrival.

Abe, 20, was named Rookie of the Year in Japan's top-flight last year and featured in all three of Japan's group matches at the 2019 Copa America.

He is expected to initially link up with Barca's second string but could feature for the first-team on their pre-season tour.