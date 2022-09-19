Barcelona board approves mind-blowing budget

LaLiga giant Barca has been battling financial difficulties over the course of several seasons, with president Joan Laporta aiming to steady the ship, though it has not stopped them spending big in the transfer market.

Though Lionel Messi left the club in 2021, Barca this year signed Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Raphinha for big money, while also adding Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie, Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso on low-cost deals. Ousmane Dembele was handed a new contract, too.

✅ 2022/23 budget approved by Board



All the details 👇https://t.co/25mqj6jvwf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 19, 2022

Barca sold 25 per cent of its TV revenue for the next 25 years to private equity group Sixth Street in two separate deals in June and July, while it has also turned to streaming platform Spotify as its new stadium and shirt sponsor.

On Tuesday (AEST), a club statement outlined a €1.255billion budget for the 2022-2023 season, as well as confirming the previous financial year's turnover of €1.017billion, €98million of which is said to have been profit.

The forecasted profit for the next financial year is much greater, at €274m.

Barca's board also decided the club's general assembly of delegate members would be held virtually on 10 October. Xavi's team hosts Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on the same day.

In a subsequent statement, Barca announced the tender process for the project management of the redevelopment of the Gol Sur section of their stadium had been finalised, with contracts signed with Catalan companies Enginyeria i Arquitectura Torrella and Ingenieros JG.

According to Barca, the tender process for the construction work has not yet finished.