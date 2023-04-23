Torres strike overcomes Atletico and ends Barca's goalless run

Held to goalless draws in back-to-back league matches, Barca's march to the title had lost some steam but a narrow victory ended that.

Ferran Torres' first-half goal secured all three points for the host, with Atletico struggling to muster much of a threat in response.

The win moves Barcelona 11 points ahead of Real Madrid with eight games left to play.

Antoine Griezmann was inches away from putting Atletico ahead early on, Thomas Lemar feeding a pass to his compatriot who curled an effort from outside the box that struck the underside of the crossbar.

Angel Correa then tested Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a strike from the edge of the area, forcing the Barca goalkeeper into a diving save, while the home side dominated possession but had few chances to threaten Jan Oblak.

That changed one minute before the break, Raphinha bursting down the left side and playing a pass into the middle of the pitch that was met by Torres to steer his effort into the bottom right corner.

Barcelona pushed to further its advantage in the second half, Raphinha dragging an effort off target before Gavi picked up a loose ball after a corner and drilled a low strike that bounced narrowly wide of the left-hand post.

Griezmann went close to snaring an equaliser with a wonderful improvised effort that was denied by the reflexes of ter Stegen.

Raphinha then bundled Robert Lewandowski's drilled cross goal bound but Oblak dived onto the loose ball, before Lewandowski wasted a golden opportunity to secure the win when he selfishly went for goal but missed the target with the Brazilian in space with an open goal in front of him.