Barca's Umtiti suffers another injury setback

The centre-back has been blighted by persistent knee problems over the past couple of years and is back on the sidelines.

Barca did not reveal the extent of the damage Umtiti has sustained on Friday, but he is set to miss the clash with Villarreal in LaLiga on Monday (AEST).

A statement from the club read: "The first team player Samuel Umtiti has a problem with his left knee and will undergo conservative treatment.

"The player is not available and his recovery will dictate when he can return."

Umtiti was an unused substitute in Barca's 2-2 draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday (AEST), having been handed a start at Celta Vigo on Sunday (AEST).

Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Getafe on Friday (AEST) left Quique Setien's second-placed side trailing LaLiga's leader by four points with five games to play.