Barca Spotify deal 'one of the best in the world'

Barca's extraordinary assembly voted 89 per cent in favour of a hugely lucrative agreement with the music audio streaming giant.

The Catalan giant sold the naming rights for Camp Nou for the next 12 years – four of those while the stadium is renovated and eight after the work has been completed.

One of the most iconic sporting venues in the world will be known as Spotify Camp Nou, while the Swedish company's name will appear on the front of both men's and women's team shirts, beginning in 2022-23 and for the following four seasons.

Spanish media have reported that the deal will earn Barca in excess of €400million, a much-needed injection of cash for a club who have got into huge financial trouble.

Guiu said: "It is the best sponsorship agreement in the history of Barcelona's shirt [sponsorships] and one of the best in the world in regards to shirts and the stadium."

News that the deal had been sanctioned was music to the ears of Blaugrana president Joan Laporta

"It's a historical agreement because it's the best ever sponsorship agreement for Barca and it's a strategic alliance between Barca and Spotify," he said.

"We are going to project our club to the world as a global brand."

He added: "It is a modern, young brand. It has a present and a future. It was the option that gave the most strength at this time [for Barcelona] to continue being a global leader."