Barca postpones training after two COVID cases

Barcelona has called off their scheduled Tuesday training session after two members of first team staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Ronald Koeman’s side was due to be preparing for its LaLiga match against Athletic Bilbao at Sam Mames Stadium on Thursday (AEDT).

Two members of the first team staff test positive for Covid-19 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 4, 2021

The Catalan club informed sports and health authorities after Monday's test results.

A club statement read: "The whole squad will undergo further PCR testing on Tuesday morning local time in line with La Liga protocol.

"As a result the training session planned for tomorrow Tuesday at 11.00am CET has been postponed.

"The new time for training and the subsequent press conference ahead of Athletic Club v FC Barcelona will be announced tomorrow [Tuesday]."

Koeman’s team is fifth in the table ahead of its trip to the Basque region to play Athletic, which is eighth.

Barca, which is 10 points off the top of LaLiga, has won its previous two on its travels after going four away league games without a win.