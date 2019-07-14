Barca denies wrongdoing over Griezmann signing

Barca triggered Griezmann's €120million release clause and completed the signing of the France international on Friday, presenting him as their player two days later.

But shortly after Barca announced Griezmann's signing, Atletico released a statement challenging the deal, adamant the player and the Catalan club struck an agreement over personal terms in March.

As such, Atletico felt it was entitled to €200m rather than €120m, the figure his release clause dropped to on 1 July.

However, Bartomeu is relaxed about the situation and is convinced Atletico has no grounds for such demands.

"I have spoken to them, but I do not think there is any proof, because there is no evidence of anything," Bartomeu said.

"I understand everyone defends their interests and I've spoken to [Enrique] Cerezo [Atletico president], but I don't see that the case can evolve in a positive way for them. There's nothing.

"We contacted Griezmann after he made the video saying goodbye to the fans, there was nothing in March."