Barca back in form as Catalan derby looms

After a 4-2 win against Atletico Madrid last time out, and a transfer window widely considered to be a success, the Blaugrana are on the up.

Still a huge 15 points off the pace set by bitter rival Real Madrid, there will be no title tilt, but Barca can this week focus on its local foes.

A few short weeks ago, Espanyol might have wondered if this could be its opportunity to turn around a dismal run in its biggest fixture.

Now, Xavi, whose coaching career at Barca began with a 1-0 home win over Espanyol, takes his team to Cornella-El Prat with the players full of confidence.

Record-setting derby dominance

Xavi was actually in the Barcelona team the last time it lost a Derbi Barceloni in LaLiga. So, is that a positive omen for Espanyol? Probably not. The reason the retired midfielder was involved is because that result came all the way back in February 2009.

Since that 2-1 Camp Nou reverse, Barca has gone 23 without defeat against Espanyol, tying the longest unbeaten run in any derby in LaLiga history. Anything other than an Espanyol win on Monday (AEDT) would surpass Real Madrid's 2000-2013 sequence against Atletico for the outright record.

In this stretch, the Blaugrana have recorded 18 wins and five draws, meaning they now have 101 victories against Espanyol in LaLiga. Only Espanyol again, against Madrid (104), has ever lost more matches to any one opponent in the competition.

As a player, Xavi had a role in 21 of those successes – his most against any team in LaLiga – with the 2009 result one of only two Espanyol wins against the great midfielder.

Blaugrana back in form

Xavi's coaching career will do well to come close to matching his playing achievements – both in this fixture and as a whole – but there have been promising signs in recent matches.

Having beaten Deportivo Alaves before Atletico, Barca is looking for a third LaLiga win in a row. It last achieved such a run in April 2021 (six matches).

By contrast, Espanyol has lost its previous two and is winless in four, putting 11 points and nine places between itself and Barca. At the end of 2021, just two points and two places had separated the pair, with Espanyol ninth and Barca seventh.

Four-midable or four-tunate?

As much as another victory on Monday (AEDT) would be treasured, the success against Atletico was a real statement win for Xavi, seeing Barca net four in a single match for the first time since the season-opening 4-2 defeat of Real Sociedad.

Barca had been the most recent team to score four against Atleti in LaLiga, too, with Xavi in the line-up for the 4-1 triumph in December 2012.

In each of those games, however, the scoreline has not quite told the whole story. In 2012, Barca outperformed its 1.13 expected goals by 2.87. This time, it far exceeded its 0.63 xG – that difference of 3.37 the largest for any team in a LaLiga match this season.

Whether Barca can be quite so clinical on a consistent basis moving forward is another matter. Jordi Alba's outrageous volley from a Dani Alves pass was worth just 0.05 xG.

Best form of attack is...

With Alves scoring as well as assisting Alba and Ronald Araujo also on the scoresheet, three of Barca's four goals against Atleti came from defenders. Only Villarreal can match its eight such strikes this season.

Alves, the fourth-oldest player to net in LaLiga this century, will not add to his tally this week, though, after becoming the first Barca player since at least 2004-2005 to score, assist and be sent off in the same league match.

But Espanyol will still have to contend with Adama Traore, who might have also been playing in defence had he joined Tottenham Hotspur as a wing-back instead of returning to Camp Nou in a natural attacking role.

Traore impressed on his second Barca debut with an assist for Gavi, meaning he has two goal involvements in three games in Europe's top five leagues – as many as in his previous 25 appearances. Espanyol has been warned.