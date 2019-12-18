Bale starts El Clasico as Barca makes late change

Wales star Bale will join Karim Benzema in attack for his first LaLiga start in December, with Isco retaining his place from the 1-1 draw with Valencia on Monday (AEDT).

Casemiro, Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos line up in midfield, meaning 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Modric is among the substitutes, along with Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior and Luka Jovic.

Ferland Mendy is back at left-back after being suspended for the Valencia match.

Barcelona lines up with Antoine Griezmann alongside Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi in attack, while Ivan Rakitic and Frenkie de Jong look set to be joined by Sergi Roberto in midfield.

Sergio Busquets was initially named in the line-up, with Rakitic on the bench, but Barca announced a late change that saw the Spain international drop to the bench.

Messi will equal Xavi on a record 42 Clasico appearances for Barca as it goes in search of a 73rd LaLiga win over its fiercest rival, with each side currently on 72 victories each from 178 previous meetings.

Nelson Semedo is at right-back for the champion, with Arturo Vidal, who was reportedly angry at being told he would not start the match, among the substitutes.

Barca and Madrid are level on 35 points at the top of LaLiga ahead of the match at Camp Nou.