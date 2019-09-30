Bale out, Ramos returns for Real Madrid

Madrid was thrashed 3-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in it Group A opener, with Bale and James both starting at Parc des Princes.

Bale had a goal disallowed after Angel Di Maria had put PSG two up but was later taken off, while James was replaced by Luka Jovic.

But Madrid have now confirmed neither Bale nor James - who both featured against Atletico Madrid - have been included in Zinedine Zidane's squad for Brugge's trip to Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, while Rodrygo Goes also misses out.

Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema are selected, as is Vinicius Jr. They are joined by Marcelo, who was not available for the Madrid derby.

Sergio Ramos is set to make his Champions League return after missing the PSG defeat due to suspension, while Isco also returns from a hamstring injury which has kept him out since the end of August.