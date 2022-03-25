Bale labels critics in Spain 'disgusting'

WATCH LaLiga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bale has played in just five of Madrid's 42 matches in all competitions this season, a total of 270 minutes on the field, which is the equivalent of three matches.

Once the most expensive player in world football, the winger was absent for Madrid's most recent match, a painful 4-0 defeat to bitter rival Barcelona.

However, Bale was back and back to his best when Wales came calling on Friday (AEDT).

The 32-year-old captained his country to a 2-1 win against Austria in its play-off semi-final, scoring two sublime goals, the first a breathtaking free-kick.

Bale appeared to play through the pain barrier in a brilliant display, eventually making way while holding his groin.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man appeared to enjoy the celebrations, but his tone shifted slightly when asked if he had a message for his critics in Spain.

"No," he said. "I don't need to send a message, honestly. It's a waste of my time.

"It's disgusting, they should all be ashamed of themselves. I'm not fussed. End of."

Bale has come into form at a great time for Wales, scoring five goals in his past four international appearances – more than in his previous 28 games for his country (four).

In European qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, only five players have been involved in more goals than Bale's eight (five goals, three assists).

Wales will play either Scotland or Ukraine for a place in Qatar, with that decider at home, where Bale and and his side are unbeaten in 17 games in all competitions.