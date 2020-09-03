Ligue 1 is back!
LaLiga

Atleti's Diego Costa tests positive for COVID-19

Atletico Madrid duo Diego Costa and Santiago Arias have tested positive for COVID-19, the club has confirmed.

Getty Images

WATCH every LaLiga match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Both Costa and Arias underwent testing during their vacations and are in quarantine, with Atletico adding that both players are asymptomatic. 

The rest of Atletico's squad – minus players currently on international duty – all returned negative results ahead of the start of pre-season.

PSG confirms another three positive COVID-19 tests

However, with Costa and Arias in isolation, neither will take part in the start of pre-season training for Diego Simeone's side.

Former Chelsea striker Costa made 23 LaLiga appearances last season, scoring five goals.

Arias – who has been linked with a move away from Atletico in this transfer window – was restricted to just 14 league appearances as he played second fiddle behind Kieran Trippier.

News Atletico Madrid laliga Diego Costa Coronavirus
Previous Robertson hopes Messi avoids Premier League
Read
Robertson hopes Messi avoids Premier League
Next Barca president Bartomeu accused of corruption
Read
Barca president Bartomeu accused of corruption

Latest Stories