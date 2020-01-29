Atletico's Joao Felix set to miss Madrid derby

The Portugal forward suffered the setback during last weekend's (AEDT) goalless draw against Leganes and has been unable to train this week.

"Joao Felix suffered a muscle injury to his right leg during [Monday's AEDT] match against Club Deportivo Leganes," a club statement read.

"Given the ongoing pain after the day of rest, the club's medical services have performed tests to diagnose the injury. He is pending response to treatment."

While no timescale has been put on a recovery, reports in Spain suggest the injury is not serious but he will miss Sunday's )AEDT) trip to Santiago Bernabeu.

Joao Felix arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano in a €126 million ($205.5 million) deal from Benfica last July.

The 20-year-old has endured mixed fortunes in Spain thus far, scoring twice and providing just one assist in 17 LaLiga appearances.

Atletico is fifth in the table, 10 points adrift of leader and city rival Madrid.