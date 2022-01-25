Atletico star Oblak tests positive for COVID

The Slovenia international, Atletico's most used player this season, will now serve a period of self-isolation.

However, with a 12-day gap until Atleti travels to Barcelona for its next LaLiga outing, the 29-year-old is not expected to miss any matches.

A statement on the Spanish side's official website on Tuesday read: "Jan Oblak has tested positive for COVID-19.

Our player @OblakJan has tested positive for COVID-19. Our goalkeeper remains isolated, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities.



ℹ https://t.co/u4FUJE9z8C — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 25, 2022

"Our goalkeeper remains isolated, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities."

Oblak's 30 starts in all competitions this term is bettered by only two others – Jose Fonte and Antonio Rudiger (both 31) – among players from Europe's top five leagues.

He has conceded 26 goals in 21 LaLiga games this season from an expected goals (xG) against return of 18.46, with that negative 7.54 differential the worst in the division.

The 38 goals Oblak has conceded in all competitions this term across his 30 appearances is two more than he shipped in 46 games last time out.