Atletico Madrid confirms permanent Griezmann signing

Griezmann returned to Atleti on a two-year loan deal at the start of last season after a couple of relatively underwhelming campaigns at Camp Nou.

Diego Simeone's side reportedly had an obligation to pay Barcelona €40million if Griezmann played a certain number of minutes, which has restricted his playing time this term.

Feliz de estar donde quiero estar ! Gracias a TODOS ! ❤️🤍 Aupa @Atleti ! pic.twitter.com/ZrHz5qLayY — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) October 10, 2022

The France international has appeared in all eight of his side's LaLiga games, but he has played 30 minutes or under in six of those contests.

However, Atletico announced on its official website on Monday that an agreement has been reached for Griezmann to officially become its player again.

Your home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aDzV2oYADJ — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 10, 2022

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany said on Monday that Atleti would pay just under €20m for the 31-year-old.

Griezmann is into his seventh season as an Atletico player across two spells and has made 403 appearances for the club, scoring 144 times in all competitions.