Atletico Madrid confirms Koke injury setback

The 27-year-old midfielder complained of discomfort in his right leg after Atletico's 2-0 win over Osasuna at the weekend.

Koke underwent a scan and medical staff have diagnosed a strained hamstring, Atleti confirmed in a short statement released on Wednesday (AEDT).

The club have not put any timeframe on Koke's injury, with Atleti next in action away at Betis on Sunday, their final fixture before the mid-season break in Spain.

Diego Simeone's side sits fifth in LaLiga, while it was drawn to face reigning champion Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.