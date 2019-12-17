LaLiga
LaLiga

Atletico Madrid confirms Koke injury setback

Atletico Madrid captain Koke may miss his side's LaLiga clash with Real Betis on Monday (AEDT) due to a hamstring problem.

Getty Images

Watch LaLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

The 27-year-old midfielder complained of discomfort in his right leg after Atletico's 2-0 win over Osasuna at the weekend.

Koke underwent a scan and medical staff have diagnosed a strained hamstring, Atleti confirmed in a short statement released on Wednesday (AEDT).

The club have not put any timeframe on Koke's injury, with Atleti next in action away at Betis on Sunday, their final fixture before the mid-season break in Spain.

Diego Simeone's side sits fifth in LaLiga, while it was drawn to face reigning champion Liverpool in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

News Atletico Madrid Football laliga La Liga
Previous Valverde expects no trouble at El Clasico
Read
Valverde expects no trouble at El Clasico
Next

Latest Stories