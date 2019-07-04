Atletico hands Joao Felix Griezmann's seven shirt

With Griezmann poised to leave Atletico for LaLiga champions Barcelona, Atletico have handed the shirt to teenage sensation Joao Felix.

Joao Felix completed his blockbuster €126million move to Atletico from Portuguese giant Benfica on Thursday (AEST).

Atletico beat a host of Europe's top clubs to sign the 19-year-old, who has signed a seven-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Joao Felix scored 20 goals in all competitions during the 2018-19 season - his first as part of Benfica's senior squad - and in April became the youngest player to hit a Europa League hat-trick.

The Portugal international's arrival comes as Griezmann prepares to leave Madrid after five years with Diego Simeone's side.

Griezmann scored 15 LaLiga goals as Atletico finished second behind Barca in 2018-19, while he netted 21 in all competitions.