Atleti finds form ahead of Madrid derby

Diego Costa and Joao Felix were on target as 10-man Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways with a 2-0 LaLiga victory at Real Mallorca.

Spain international Costa scored his first goal of the season with a powerful header midway through the first half before Joao Felix's deflected effort doubled Atleti’s advantage after the break.

It was a first victory in three league matches for Diego Simeone's side as it rediscovered some form in good time for Sunday's (AEST) derby at home to Real Madrid.

However, while two of Atleti’s front men thrived, Alvaro Morata is set to miss that clash with his former side after a red card for two bookings within eight minutes of his arrival from the bench.

Having followed up an impressive pre-season with a tough start to the 2019-2020 campaign, Costa got his breakthrough and headed Atleti in front with a trademark 26th-minute effort.

Koke saw his initial corner cleared straight back to him and Mallorca was punished at the second time of asking as his cross was met with a bullet header from Costa.

Atletico was then halted by VAR (video assistant referee) when it appeared to have won a penalty after Joao Felix's bicycle kick struck Joan Sastre's arm inside the area, with the Portugal international himself deemed to have handled in the build-up.

Joao Felix eventually scored his goal in the 65th minute, turning sharply inside the area before seeing his effort take a wicked deflection off Ante Budimir and loop in off the left-hand post.

Less impressive was the impact of Morata, who departed swiftly after his 69th-minute introduction.

The forward clashed with Mallorca captain Xisco Campos off the ball and both men were booked, before Morata continued to take issue with his opponent and received a second yellow.

