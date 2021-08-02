Atleti defender Hermoso released from hospital

The centre-back has successfully recovered and able to return to Spain on Tuesday (AEST).

Hermoso was admitted to hospital on Sunday (AEST) after complaining of acute abdominal pain leading up to Atletico's friendly against Wolfsburg.

But after undergoing medical tests, the Spain international was discharged and will hope to be involved for Diego Simeone's side against Cadiz on Thursday.

He's here and he's perfect! pic.twitter.com/T3FloBu0IW — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 2, 2021

Hermoso, who arrived from Espanyol in July 2019, has made 48 league appearances for Atleti.

The 26-year-old played 31 times in LaLiga last season as the club was crowned champion, its first top-flight title since 2014.

Atletico will launch its defence away at Celta Vigo on 16 August.