Jose Gimenez has tested positive for coronavirus, Atletico Madrid confirmed.

The Uruguay defender was the only player from Tuesday's (AEST) tests to return a positive result, the club said in a statement.

Nuestro jugador, @JoseMaGimenez13, ha dado positivo por Covid en las últimas pruebas realizadas ayer; se encuentra aislado y cumpliendo la correspondiente cuarentena en su domicilio.

Gimenez is now isolating at home, with Atletico confirming LaLiga's protocol has been implemented and the players will complete the next training session individually.

Manager Diego Simeone also tested positive for the virus earlier this month and underwent a period of isolation, though he did not display any symptoms.

Atletico is due to start its new season at home to Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano on Monday (AEST).

Simeone's men finished third in a disrupted 2019-2020 campaign, while they were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-finals stage by RB Leipzig.