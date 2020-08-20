Ligue 1 is back!
Athletic ties down Simon with bumper new deal

Unai Simon has signed a new five-year contract with Athletic Bilbao that does not include a release clause.

The goalkeeper has reportedly been monitored by Real Madrid and Inter and would have been available for €50million under the terms of his previous deal.

However, after seeing Chelsea trigger an €80m buy-out fee in Kepa Arrizabalaga's contract at San Mames in 2018, Athletic have moved to avoid a repeat.

Simon moved into the first team following Kepa's exit and Thursday's announcement coincided with the second anniversary of his LaLiga debut and a first call-up to the Spain squad from Luis Enrique.

"I've been here since I was 14 years old. Being here until 2025 is a dream for me. I am very proud and happy for the trust the club has placed in me," he said in a club interview.

"It's been a complete, very beautiful day for me."

Sporting director Rafael Alkorta said: "Both parties were clear about what we wanted and it was easy for us to reach an agreement.

"Unai Simon's commitment to Athletic is outstanding. It is a day for us all to be happy. Unai is growing a lot and he wants to continue doing so. We have a top goalkeeper in Europe for many years to come."

