The LaLiga club sacked Garitano, who took charge in December 2018, just hours after recording a 1-0 win over Elche on Monday (AEDT).

That result sees Athletic sitting ninth in the table, seven points adrift of fifth-placed Barcelona.

Former Valencia boss Marcelino was announced as Garitano's replacement later in the day.

Athletic announced it had reached an agreement in principle with Marcelino until 2022.

After more than two years in charge, Marcelino was sacked by Valencia in September 2019.

He helped the LaLiga club win the Copa del Rey in 2018-2019.