Almeria, Valladolid promoted to LaLiga

The Andalusians side was away to Leganes on Monday (AEST) and could only claim a 2-2 draw, but it was just enough to see it finish top of the table ahead of Real Valladolid due to a superior head-to-head record.

Valladolid, which is run by Brazil and Real Madrid great Ronaldo, thus secured its return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

But Almeria is back in LaLiga after seven seasons in the Segunda, having stumbled at the play-off stage in each of the previous two campaigns.

As such, the 2022-2023 season will be their first term in LaLiga since being bought in 2019 by Turki Al-Sheikh, an advisor to Saudi Arabia's Royal Court and chairman of the country's General Authority for Entertainment.

Almeria have Alcorcon to thank, however.

Eibar looked set to be going up instead of them as they were drawing 0-0 away to already relegated Alcorcon, but a stoppage time winner for the Madrid-based club by Giovanni Zarfino meant it was all change at the top.

Suddenly, Eibar dropped out of the top two and Almeria shot to the top of the table, with the Basques instead having to settle for a spot in the play-offs.

Real Oviedo were the team to miss out in the play-off hunt as a result of losing 3-2 to Ibiza, meaning Girona and Las Palmas joined Tenerife in sealing their spots in the two-legged semi-finals.

Eibar will face Girona while Las Palmas will tussle with their Canary Islands rivals Tenerife in the other semi over the next week.

The final, also played over two legs, is set to be played on 12 June and 19.

There was little change towards the bottom of the table, with the bottom four already having their relegation confirmed.