Alaves appoints Machin as head coach

Former Girona, Sevilla and Espanyol boss Machin has signed a contract for the 2020-2021 season.

Juan Muniz guided Alaves to LaLiga safety after they sacked Asier Garitano with four games remaining but did not extend his stay beyond the end of the campaign.

✅ 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧: Pablo Machín is the new coach.



Welcome, Pablo❕ pic.twitter.com/aoCJ0QGo9l — Deportivo Alavés 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@alaveseng) August 5, 2020

Machin was fired by Espanyol last December with the club bottom of the top flight.

He reportedly rejected an approach from Chinese Super League team Qingdao Huanghai before agreeing to join Alaves.