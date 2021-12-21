LaLiga
Alaba, Isco bring Real Madrid COVID cases to eight

Real Madrid confirmed David Alaba and Isco returned positive tests for COVID-19.

The duo are the latest Madrid players to contract the virus, taking the total to eight in the space of a week.

Los Blancos revealed that Luka Modric and Marcelo had gone into quarantine after routine testing determined they had the illness.

Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and Andriy Lunin then tested positive the next day, along with Carlo Ancelotti's son and technical assistant Davide.

All are absent for Madrid's scheduled trip to San Mames to face Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

Ancelotti's side is five points clear at the top of LaLiga, having collected 43 points from its first 18 matches

