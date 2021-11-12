Aguero responds as retirement rumours circle

WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Reports from Barcelona emerged on Friday suggesting Aguero may have to bring an early end to his playing career because of an irregular heartbeat.

The Argentina international first experienced chest pain in Barca's draw with Alaves on 31 October (AEDT), which the club later confirmed was down to a heart arrhythmia.

😬 It was a troubling sight to see @aguerosergiokun clutching his chest during @FCBarcelona's draw with @Alaves, and the club has confirmed he underwent a cardiac exam at hospital after leaving the field early. More here 👉🏻 https://t.co/p8Xr92MRCm | #LaLiga #BarcaAlaves pic.twitter.com/j5idjp9LVn — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) October 30, 2021

After undergoing tests, Aguero, who has started just two games for the LaLiga giant since arriving on a free transfer from Manchester City, was ruled out for three months.

Catalunya Radio reported the problem is worse than first feared and Aguero may have to hang up his boots at the age of 33.

However, the former Atletico Madrid striker took to Twitter on Saturday (AEDT) to deny that is the case, with a decision on his future not being made until at least February.

Ante los rumores les cuento que estoy siguiendo las indicaciones de los médicos del club, haciendo pruebas y tratamiento y ver mi evolución en el plazo de los 90 días. Siempre en positivo 🤟🏽 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 12, 2021

"Given the rumours, I can say that I am following the indications of the club's doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive," he posted.

Aguero had been carrying a separate injury upon joining Barca that has restricted him to only five appearances in all competitions this term, totalling 166 minutes on the field.

He scored his one and only goal in last month's Clasico showdown with Real Madrid, the late strike proving to be nothing more than a consolation in Barca's 2-1 defeat.

Prior to joining Barca, Aguero scored a club-record 260 goals in 390 appearances in a glittering decade at Manchester City, including its famous last-gasp winner against Queens Park Rangers in 2011-2012 to clinch the club's maiden Premier League title.

The Buenos Aires-born forward also previously spent three years with Independiente and five with Atletico.