Aguero responds as retirement rumours circle

Sergio Aguero is "staying positive" as the Barcelona striker waits to discover if he will be forced to retire because of a heart problem.

Reports from Barcelona emerged on Friday suggesting Aguero may have to bring an early end to his playing career because of an irregular heartbeat.

The Argentina international first experienced chest pain in Barca's draw with Alaves on 31 October (AEDT), which the club later confirmed was down to a heart arrhythmia.

 

After undergoing tests, Aguero, who has started just two games for the LaLiga giant since arriving on a free transfer from Manchester City, was ruled out for three months.

Catalunya Radio reported the problem is worse than first feared and Aguero may have to hang up his boots at the age of 33.

However, the former Atletico Madrid striker took to Twitter on Saturday (AEDT) to deny that is the case, with a decision on his future not being made until at least February.

 

"Given the rumours, I can say that I am following the indications of the club's doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive," he posted.

Aguero had been carrying a separate injury upon joining Barca that has restricted him to only five appearances in all competitions this term, totalling 166 minutes on the field.

He scored his one and only goal in last month's Clasico showdown with Real Madrid, the late strike proving to be nothing more than a consolation in Barca's 2-1 defeat.

Prior to joining Barca, Aguero scored a club-record 260 goals in 390 appearances in a glittering decade at Manchester City, including its famous last-gasp winner against Queens Park Rangers in 2011-2012 to clinch the club's maiden Premier League title.

The Buenos Aires-born forward also previously spent three years with Independiente and five with Atletico.

>