Spurs got the better of Bayern Munich on penalties on Thursday (AEST) to win the Audi Cup, but were second best in Monday's (AEST) International Champions Cup clash against Antonio Conte's side.

Inter pegged its host back before half-time through new signing Stefano Sensi after Lucas Moura had maintained his impressive form by putting Spurs in front inside the first three minutes.

Neither team could find a winner in a match lacking clear-cut chances and it was Inter, which is still three weeks away from its first competitive match of 2019-2020, which prevailed 4-3 on penalties in London, former West Ham United man Joao Mario converting the winning kick.