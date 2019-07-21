Mauricio Pochettino's side, which won the competition last year, forged ahead in the 31st minute courtesy of Erik Lamela's close-range strike, but the Serie A champion stormed back thanks to goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Cristiano Ronaldo within minutes of each other.

Half-time substitute Lucas Moura pulled Spurs level in the 65th minute before Kane beat goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from just inside Juve's half deep in added time.

INTERVIEW: Kane rates goal one of the best he's ever scored

The match also saw Juventus debuts for big money signing Matthijs de Ligt and former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrian Rabiot.

Spur also showed off their record signing, Tanguy Ndombele, who made an immediate impact as a second-half substitute in assisting Moura's goal.

Spurs continue their preparations for the 2019-2020 campaign against Manchester United in Shanghai on Friday (AEST), while Juve faces Serie A rival Inter Milan in Nanjing a day earlier.