Simeone staying grounded after Madrid mauling

Atletico ran riot at the International Champions Cup, humiliating LaLiga rival Real Madrid 7-3 in New Jersey.

Diego Costa scored a first-half hat-trick and four goals in total for Atletico, which led 5-0 at half-time, while Joao Felix netted his first goal since arriving from Benfica.

It was a stunning performance at MetLife Stadium but Atletico head coach Simeone played down the result.

"I do not rush to anything," Simeone said. "I live the reality of the moment. It was a good game. I see them with enthusiasm, optimism, enthusiasm. Now wait for the next game to rotate the players and get to LaLiga."

"I do not consider this match to be the reality of potential between each other," Simeone, whose Atletico finished second behind Barcelona in LaLiga last season, ahead of Madrid, said.

"We prepared the game well. Having seen Madrid, we looked for where we could harm them. We tried to find good places at the exit of the ball ... and we were very precise, that in football it is important.

"There is always something that can be improved. Beyond the scoreboard Madrid went to our end with great force. And they had chances. That has to be adjusted and try to add talent and effort. Today all the important teams have three or four talented players in the group."

Portuguese sensation Joao Felix showed there is life after Antoine Griezmann with a dazzling display, which included a goal and two assists for Atletico.

On his big-money signing, Simeone added: "I see him better playing in front, with people ahead, so that with his vision of the game he can hurt.

"When you have Joao's talent and enthusiasm for improvement you can play anywhere."