Cheetahs beat spirited Kings in derby thriller

Franco Smith's side looked to be coasting to a fourth successive win when Reinach Venter barged over to for a try that Tian Schoeman converted to put it 40-15 up with only 14 minutes remaining in Bloemfontein.

The spirited Kings were reduced to 14 men when CJ Velleman was dismissed for making contact with Junior Pokomela's head, but they were not finished yet as Tienie Burger, Alandre van Rooyen and Berton Klaasen crossed in a frantic finale.

They ran out of time to complete what would have been astonishing turnaround, though, and remain bottom of Conference B after a game in which both sides sealed bonus points.

Five-eighth Schoeman scored one of six tries for the Cheetahs and was clinical with the boot as their purple patch continued.