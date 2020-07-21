PSG's Ligue 1 season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic - as was Celtic's similarly successful league campaign in Scotland - but the French champion has a series of key fixtures still to come.

Thomas Tuchel's side returns to competitive action in Saturday's (AEST) Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne, before facing Lyon a week later in the last Coupe de la Ligue showpiece.

Of surely greater concern to PSG, though, is the Champions League quarter-final tie with Atalanta that lies ahead next month as part of an eight-team tournament in Lisbon.

PSG is warming up nicely for that tough test and initially threatened to run up the score against Celtic, having put nine and seven past Le Havre and Waasland Beveren respectively.

Those allowed inside the Parc des Princes saw Mbappe - sporting the new PSG strip with his team-mates - race through and blast beyond Scott Bain with less than a minute played.

Celtic, completing a tour of France after a draw with Nice and defeat to Lyon, did not collapse entirely, though Neymar struck with a deflected 15-yard shot later in the first half.

The start to the second period saw PSG change its entire XI but it was similarly painful for the visitor, which quickly fell further behind as Ander Herrera beat Bain with a powerful drive.

A magnificent Pablo Sarabia volley from Marco Verratti's chipped pass then made it four.

Meanwhile, PSG confirmed another game to add to its schedule, playing second-tier Sochaux on 5 August ahead of the highly anticipated trip to Portugal.