Goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial secured an impressive victory over their old rival at Optus Stadium in Perth.

United eased to a 2-0 win over Perth Glory in its first Australian friendly last week, but there was more to admire about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side as it dismantled its Championship opponent.

Teenager Greenwood broke the deadlock before Rashford produced a smart turn and finish to double the lead before half-time after some fine work from Paul Pogba, who again performed well despite continued speculation over his future.

A moment to savour for Mason Greenwood...



His first senior goal for #MUFC! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/d2UJ1juzhv — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2019

United was without the ill David de Gea and Romelu Lukaku, who is carrying a knock, but made sure of the win when Jones headed in Andreas Pereira's corner in a second half that yielded 11 changes to the line-up.

Martial buried the fourth from the penalty spot after Liam Cooper had brought down the lively Tahith Chong.

United will now head to Singapore for an International Champions Cup meeting with Inter, which has reportedly prepared an offer of £60million plus bonuses to take Lukaku to San Siro.