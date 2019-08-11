The Belgium international completed his protracted move from Manchester United in a reported €80million (£73m) deal, ending weeks of speculation.

He did not feature at all for United during its pre-season campaign and was left out of Inter's squad for Sunday's friendly with Valencia.

However, he was part of a much-changed side that took to the field for a low-intensity encounter against Serie D minnow Bergamo.

Handed the number nine jersey, previously warn by Mauro Icardi, Lukaku made a good first impression as he netted half of Inter's goals in an 8-0 thrashing.

Matias Vecino and Sebastiano Esposito, two other players in need of minutes, scored braces to complete the rout.

Inter begins its Serie A campaign with a home match against Lecce on 26 August.