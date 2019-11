Lionel Messi scored on his return from a three-month ban as Argentina beat bitter rivals Brazil 1-0 in Riyadh.

Messi missed Argentina's previous four matches due to a suspension for accusing CONMEBOL of favouring hosts Brazil – who won their semi-final meeting – at the Copa America and he made a decisive impact in the friendly, billed as the Superclasico de las Americas, as the Selecao's winless streak reached five games.