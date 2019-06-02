Mbappe injured as France coasts past Bolivia

France warmed up for a tough EURO 2020 qualifying trip to Turkey by easing to a 2-0 friendly win over Bolivia in Nantes.

Thomas Lemar and Antoine Griezmann scored first half-goals as the world champion made light work of a side that has won just once since September 2017.

The South American nation, which heads to Brazil to contest the Copa America, had goalkeeper Carlos Lampe to thank for keeping the margin down in a one-sided affair.

France's frustrations going forward were compounded by the loss of Kylian Mbappe to an ankle knock late in the first half, an unwanted concern ahead of the weekend's crunch Group H clash in Konya.

The gulf in class was clear from as early as the fifth minute, Lemar collecting Griezmann's pass and lifting a deft finish over the onrushing Lampe.

Samuel Umtiti and Florian Thauvin both went close before Griezmann added the second, the seemingly outgoing Atletico Madrid man producing an intelligent finish on the turn after Bolivia's failure to clear in the box.

The celebrations were tempered somewhat after a clash of ankles with Raul Castro forced Mbappe to hobble out of the match at half-time.

Lampe denied the Paris Saint-Germain star's replacement, Wissam Ben Yedder, soon after the interval and then stuck out a boot to divert a goal-bound Lemar strike.

Thauvin, substitute Kingsley Coman and Paul Pogba all tried in vain to give the scoreline a fairer reflection of France's dominance but Bolivia held out with more help from its impressive 32 year-old keeper.