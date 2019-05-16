Loftus-Cheek hurts ankle in friendly win

Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered a suspected ankle injury in Chelsea's 3-0 friendly win over New England Revolution.

Maurizio Sarri's men continued their preparations for the Europa League final with a comfortable victory, but they were dealt an injury blow in the untimely charity friendly.

Loftus-Cheek, introduced at half-time, came off after appearing to hurt his ankle at Gillette Stadium.

The midfielder went down under a challenge and was in discomfort before being replaced in the 69th minute, the injury a blow ahead of the 29 May decider against Arsenal in Baku.

The friendly looked to be going well for Chelsea, with Ross Barkley scoring a brace to go with an Olivier Giroud header.

Barkley scored in the third minute before Giroud headed in Davide Zappacosta's cross just prior to the half-hour mark as Chelsea outclassed the MLS outfit.

Gonzalo Higuain, who struck the crossbar early in the second half, had an effort hit Barkley before going in to make it 3-0.

But Loftus-Cheek's ankle injury soured what was an otherwise comfortable outing for Chelsea.