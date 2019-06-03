Deschamps plays down Mbappe injury concerns

Mbappe was substituted at half-time in France's 2-0 international friendly win over Bolivia on Sunday.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar suffered a seemingly minor injury in a tangle with Bolivia's Raul Castro in Nantes.

However, Deschamps allayed fears over Mbappe ahead of Saturday's Euro 2020 showdown against Turkey.

"It's nothing serious," Deschamps told reporters post-match.

"It's just ankle foot pain after a touch. There was no risk to take. He should go [for the next match]."

Mbappe – Ligue 1 top goalscorer and Player of the Year – scored 33 league goals and 39 in all competitions for PSG in 2018-19.

The 20 year-old also hinted he could be tempted by a "new project" amid links to Real Madrid.

France has won both of its EURO 2020 qualifying fixtures and sits level on points with Turkey ahead of the upcoming Group H fixture.