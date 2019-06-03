LaLiga
Friendlies

Deschamps plays down Mbappe injury concerns

Kylian Mbappe's ankle knock is "nothing serious", according to France manager Didier Deschamps.

Getty Images

REPORT: Mbappe injured as France coasts past Bolivia

Mbappe was substituted at half-time in France's 2-0 international friendly win over Bolivia on Sunday.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar suffered a seemingly minor injury in a tangle with Bolivia's Raul Castro in Nantes.

However, Deschamps allayed fears over Mbappe ahead of Saturday's Euro 2020 showdown against Turkey.

"It's nothing serious," Deschamps told reporters post-match.

"It's just ankle foot pain after a touch. There was no risk to take. He should go [for the next match]."

Mbappe – Ligue 1 top goalscorer and Player of the Year – scored 33 league goals and 39 in all competitions for PSG in 2018-19.

The 20 year-old also hinted he could be tempted by a "new project" amid links to Real Madrid.

France has won both of its EURO 2020 qualifying fixtures and sits level on points with Turkey ahead of the upcoming Group H fixture.

News France Bolivia Football Kylian Mbappe Didier Deschamps
Previous Mbappe injured as France coasts past Bolivia
Read
Mbappe injured as France coasts past Bolivia
Next Falcao allays injury fears
Read
Falcao allays injury fears

Latest Stories